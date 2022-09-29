Sixty-two guns were turned in during a buyback event the authorities held Sept. 24, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Joining Katz, center, to display some of the weapons turned in for money were Community Board 10 Chairwoman Betty Braton, left, Queens Patrol Borough South Deputy Chief Joseph Campbell — who himself was nearly killed when he was shot while busting up a robbery in progress in 1988 — Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Capt. Jerome Bacchi, the commanding officer of the 106th Precinct.
“Each of the 62 guns recovered today is a potential life saved and a potential tragedy averted,” Katz said in a prepared statement.
The event, also sponsored by Assemblyman David Weprin and state Attorney General Letitia James, was held at Calvary Assembly of God church in Ozone Park.
The number 62 in Queens previously has been associated with the year of the Mets’ debut, 1962, when they were awful.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
