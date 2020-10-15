The real estate firm that owned and eventually tore down the 5Pointz graffiti mecca in Long Island City has lost its last legal attempt to avoid paying $6.75 million to the artists whose work it once allowed but then destroyed.
The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear an appeal of a 2018 decision forcing G&M Realty to pay the sum to 21 artists whose graffiti it whitewashed over prior to redeveloping the site, according to multiple media reports.
G&M, headed by developer Jerry Wolkoff, who died in July, had argued that the law under which it was found liable for damages, the Visual Artists’ Rights Act, was unconstitutionally vague.
But a Brooklyn federal court judge found that G&M had violated the VARA by painting over the graffiti without giving the artists warning as the 1990 law requires.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
