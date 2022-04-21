“The educational equivalent of long Covid,” is what former Mayor Michael Bloomberg called the setbacks students are experiencing in a press conference Monday at City Hall.
“I really am very optimistic about the future of the city, especially as the worst of the pandemic, I hope, finally seems to be in the rearview mirror. But for a lot of young New Yorkers, the crisis of the past two years may only just be starting unless we act,” he said.
The data paint a “devastating picture,” he added, of kids who have fallen up to a year behind, especially Black and Latino students.
So Bloomberg joined Mayor Adams to announce a $50 million investment in summer school programs for charter schools called Summer Boost NYC, similar to the Summer Rising program in public schools, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with Kenneth C. Griffin, Stan Druckenmiller, The Carson Family Charitable Trust, Robin Hood, Gray Foundation and Walentas Foundation.
Bloomberg has long supported charters and recently announced plans to spend $750 million for new charter seats across the state. When asked, he said that Summer Boost NYC is not part of that, but “in additional to anything else” the organization is working on.
Adams also reiterated his own support of charter schools.
“I am not going to be caught up in the conversation of separating children based on the names of the schools they are in,” he said on Monday. “They are all our children and today we are investing in all of them.”
The program is expected to reach 25,000 K-8 students and provide an additional five weeks of extra math and English instruction. It will also include the activities that kids would “probably rather do in the summer,” such as social and emotional learning and recess time, said Howard Wolfson, head of the education program at Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Students will be tested at the beginning and end of the program to gauge their progress.
A model curriculum will be provided to schools in need of one, developed by Lavinia Group, which is used throughout the country. Founder Arin Lavinia created Success Academy’s THINK Literacy program and pioneered the network’s approach to training leaders and teachers as it grew.
Charters that already have a summer program in place can continue using them.
“Some schools who have never had the money to do this will likely use the model curricula that we will be providing,” said Wolfson.
Central Queens Academy is one Queens charter eyeing the new program.
“We are planning to apply as we want to increase our summer offerings to support struggling students as well as those on grade level,” said Executive Director Ashish Kinsella in an email.
The city recently expanded its Summer Rising program and now serves 110,000 students in grades K-8, 10 percent more than last year. Summer Boost NYC builds on the city initiative by aiming to support students at charter schools — which 14 percent of New York City public school students attend — expanding summer school programs to more than 135,000 students, according to officials.
“During the pandemic, students lost a lot of learning time. Try as educators might, it can’t and won’t all be recouped during the normal school year,” said James Merriman, CEO of New York City Charter School Center, in a statement.
“One important way to make up for time lost is expanded summer learning.”
