Joseph Perez of Astoria served in the U.S. Navy by choice, or least as much choice as a young man had in the late 1960s.
“My draft number was 35,” he said. “I didn’t want to serve in the Army, so I enlisted in the Navy.”
He served aboard the amphibious transport ship USS Austin. He lost friends who would never come home.
And 50 years later his voice can’t conceal the sadness when asked if he was welcomed home.
“No ...” he said.
On May 12, the Increase Carpenter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sought to rectify that, honoring Perez and more than 40 other Vietnam veterans from Western Queens to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the war.
And to finally welcome the warriors home.
The gathering at the Polish Legion of American Veterans Frank Kowalinski Post 4 in Maspeth, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32, welcomed not only the veterans but their families and the survivors.
A light meal was blessed by the Rev. Joseph Wilson of the Parish of Transfiguration-Saint Stanislaus Kostka in Maspeth. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Michael Scholl, representing Borough President Donovan Richards, presented proclamations to the organizations involved in the ceremony.
Then the DAR presented each veteran or a surviving family member with a commemorative lapel pin, as the organization’s individual chapters are doing across the country to mark the 50th anniversary.
“Normally, we would ask everyone to hold their applause until all the lapel pins have been presented,” said Kim Kotary of the Increase Carpenter Chapter of the DAV. “But we have been holding our applause for 50 years.”
Kotary asked all veterans of any era to stand and be recognized, and there were a few from other times and places.
“Unfortunately, there is a specific generation of these patriots that was not treated with respect or shown gratitude during their service by our citizenry,” she said. “Tonight, we commit to every effort to right that wrong for the Vietnam veterans among us ...”
Navy veteran Doug Williams smiled with pride upon receiving his pin.
“This is terrific,” he said.
Also present was Maspeth resident Tony Nunziato, longtime owner of a floral business, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association and community activist.
Organizers said he soon would receive a gold lapel pin for his brother, Aniello, who was a paratrooper in Vietnam with the famed Screaming Eagles, the Army’s elite 101st Airborne Division. He was 21 when he was killed in 1968.
Holden, chairman of the Veterans Committee, learned of the horrors of war, as many have, through his father, a World War II veteran whose deepest scars were not physical.
“My father came back from the Philippines a changed man,” he told the group, never knowing the man his uncle told him had been “a great guy.”
Holden’s mother spent decades volunteering for veterans organizations, and inspired his efforts to land the Veterans Committee chairmanship.
The ceremony also recognized the three Queens recipients of the Medal of Honor from Vietnam. Robert O’Malley in 1965 was the first Marine to receive the honor for service there. His friend and fellow Marine Thomas Noonan was honored in 1969, and Army PFC Louis Willett in 1967.
The families of Noonan and Willett would receive their Medals of Honor posthumously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.