Assemblymembers Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), Jessica González-Rojas (D-Jackson Heights) and Gina Sillitti (D-Long Island) announced Wednesday that the recently passed state budget includes $41 million for Hurricane Ida relief.
“Months after the fact, New Yorkers are still recovering from the aftermath of last year’s devastating storm and feel left behind,” the three said in a joint statement. “This $41 million budget allocation will provide crucial support to homeowners whose lives and homes were impacted by Hurricane Ida so they can rebuild and move forward.”
The allocation comes after the three assemblymembers, along with state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), held a press conference prior to the release of the Assembly and Senate budget proposals at the beginning of March. At the time, they had called for the budget to set aside $50 million in hurricane relief for homeowners. Though the lawmakers did not get quite as much as they’d asked for, a spokesperson for Rozic said they are satisfied with the compromise.
The September storm wrecked havoc in Queens, causing flooding, damaging homes and taking the lives of 11 borough residents.
Among the particularly hard-hit areas were northern and western Queens, the latter of which President Biden visited a week later. Biden had previously declared it a major disaster.
In the storm’s aftermath, many elected officials pointed to climate change as the main culprit, and continue to do so. That includes Borough President Donovan Richards, who launched Operation Urban Sustainability on Thursday — a working group with Queens environmentalists to determine the borough’s approach to climate change — which he did at the corner of Kissena Boulevard and Rose Avenue, across the street from the home of some of Ida’s victims. In his view, the storm showed that Queens is unprepared for the climate crisis: “Ida exposed just how grossly inadequate our infrastructure was, and how deadly those consequences are.”
The funds are to be made available through the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery. Those who wish to apply for the aid upon its opening may contact their state representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.