The Forest Hills/Jamaica-bound platform at the 36th Street M/R subway station in Long Island City will be closed for extensive maintenance and upgrades between 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 5, and 5 a.m. on Monday, June 12.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in a statement issued Tuesday, said work crews will be repainting station surfaces; performing lead paint abatement; renovating platforms; repairing structural steel and tiles; cleaning station surfaces; carrying out drainage work; and replacing doors, frames and gates.
New communication and customer safety systems also will be installed.
Passengers on Forest Hills-bound M or R trains in the daytime or E and F trains at night should travel to Steinway Street and double back to 36th Street on a Manhattan-bound train.
For service from 36th Street, customers can take the M or R to Queens Plaza during the day and transfer to a Forest Hills- or Jamaica-bound train.
At night they can take the E to Queens Plaza or the F to 21st St.-Queensbridge and double back.
