Common Cause NY will host a forum on ranked-choice voting and the special election in the 31st City Council District at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. It will be hosted by David Brand, managing editor of the Queens Daily Eagle and Brigid Bergin of WNYC Radio. Candidates slated to appear are Manny Silva, Nancy Martinez, Pesach Osina, Nicole Lee and Latanya Collins. All interested can register at bit.ly/3q9Lx5E.
The Black Spectrum Theatre will host a virtual candidate forum for those running in the special election at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. The forum will occur on Zoom.
Candidates scheduled to appear include Silva, Lee, Collins, Latoya Benjamin, Selvena Brooks-Powers, the Rev. Sherwyn James and Shawn Rux.
The Zoom meeting ID is 840 0203 9117, and the password is Race31. Anyone wishing to view the forum must register by calling (718) 723-1800. Further information is available via email at info@blackspectrum.com or on the web at blackspectrum.net.
The election is on Feb. 23.
