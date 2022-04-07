Blood, sweat and tears have gone into building the Redhawk Robotics team’s robot, said Onkar Dhillon, team captain and senior at the High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture in Ozone Park.
Dhillon actually fractured his finger and is still wearing a splint after testing out the tension on a chain during the team’s first qualifying match at Hofstra University a few weeks ago, where they won the Rookie All-Star Award and qualified to make it to the World Championships in Houston in two weeks.
But first, they need to raise $30,000 to get their team of 23 students as well as mentors and chaperones to the big event. They have a GoFundMe page and are holding fundraisers but have struggled to get donations from businesses and community leaders. Senior Stephen Sarno recently appealed to civic groups for support, including at the last Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association meeting.
The money will go toward a $6,000 registration fee, airfare, meals, lodging, transportation and shipping of the robot and equipment.
The team at CTEA is a rookie team, having advanced from FIRST Tech Competitions to FIRST Robotics competitions and has spent most of their funds on building their bot.
The Redhawk Robotics is a FIRST Robotics Competition team. FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology” and is an international youth organization that hosts the competitions.
Mentor and 10th-grade engineering teacher at CTEA Mohammed Hossain said the students put in about 40 hours per week working on the robot, which they named the “Momonator” after Hossain.
Hossain said they stay after school until they are practically kicked out and dedicate weekends to working on the bot, too.
When Hossain was a student at Queens Technical High School in Long Island City, he made it to the World Championships, and he hopes his students can for the first time, as well.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to go to championships for many years,” he said. “That definitely played into me wanting to get the kids to go there, because it is very inspiring and you get to see teams from all around the world. There are teams from all over that come and show off their robot ... it’s a different caliber,” he said.
Hossain said that teams there work together and can learn from each other. “Gracious professionalism” is one of FIRST’s guiding principals, he said.
“This is a really big thing for me because I’ve been waiting three years to go to World Championships,” said Dhillon.
Vira Bangaru, an 11th-grader who handles the team’s administrative duties, has been doing robotics since middle school and despite learning online most of her high school career, she said she knew the FIRST experience was a level up.
“When I went to my first qualifier, I can still remember walking through the doors and feeling the excitement in the air,” she said. “I still remember seeing all those different people from different places, cultures, communities, and it just brings people together. We’re all joined by STEM and FIRST, like one big family.”
To donate, visit the GoFundMe “Help our team get to FRC World Championships!” organized by Mohammed Hossain.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article misspelled Vera Bangaru's name. We regret the error.
