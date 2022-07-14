Jamaica business owners hope three is the magic number for improving conditions for shoppers in the area.
Last Tuesday, the New York City Department of Small Business Services announced the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, the Sutphin Blvd. Business Improvement District and the 165th Street Mall Improvement Association would combine into one Downtown Jamaica Business Improvement District, launching in 2023.
Jamaica Center Executive Director Jennifer Furioli says the move will help the three organizations consolidate administrative costs and focus their attention, and money, onto what really matters: better assisting business owners in the community.
“I love my fellow downtown BID executive directors, but I think all three of us would agree that we’ve been operating on shoestring budgets,” she said.
Furioli says the consolidation means not only money saved on rent and insurance, but also savings in time. She says those in the three organizations most involved with assisting community members and business owners will now have more time to focus on those endeavors, as administrative tasks are more streamlined with a larger workforce.
“We’ll be able to take a lot of that administrative time that was being spread across three different organizations and funnel that into advocacy and research and new creative programming,” she said.
Furioli also says the business consumer in the area will reap direct benefits from the consolidation. For one, she says the typical shopper in Downtown Jamaica does not typically see the business district broken down as it previously was: into three smaller sections. With the new structure, she believes the perspective of the consumer is best represented.
Additionally, she says beautification around shopping areas has been a focus for the three organizations individually. It will continue to be priority number one after the consolidation.
“If you don’t have a clean neighborhood and a place where people feel safe shopping and running a business ... those are the basics,” Furioli said. “That’s something that I feel strongly this new organization wants to get right.”
For now, the three organizations will focus on merging their administrative systems and finding a director. Furioli said she expects the consolidated board to conduct a thorough search for a new head of the combined organization.
“The consolidation of the [Jamaica Center BID], [Sutphin Blvd. BID] and the 165th Street Mall Association into the Downtown Jamaica BID, which my Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council advocated for, will only strengthen this small business community,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said in a tweet last Wednesday. “The future is brighter than ever in #Jamaica.”
Richards launched the Downtown Jamaica Improvement Council in May, with an eye toward making the area “an even better place to live, work and visit,” he said at the time. Richards co-chairs the council with Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans).
