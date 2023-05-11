A second teenager has been arrested and charged with a hate crime in the group attack on a Jewish man in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Feb. 19.
In a statement from her office on Monday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the 17-year-old suspect, who lives in Elmhurst, has been arraigned on a 14-count complaint.
“Unprovoked attacks on Queens residents, especially ones motivated by hate, will not be tolerated. This defendant will now be held accountable for this alleged anti-Semitic attack.”
He is accused of taking part in the beating of Sam Levy, 48, who was attacked by a group at the Roundabout in the park. He was knocked to the ground before being repeatedly kicked and robbed of his money, wallet, credit cards and phone. As Levy protested more then 20 times that he was having a heart attack, one member of the group allegedly called out “___ Jew!”
Levy was treated at an area hospital for multiple injuries.
Surveillance footage from a Burger King near the park allegedly shows the suspect and others about three hours later using credit and bank cards at a kiosk that later were found to belong to Levy.
He has been charged with second-degree assault as a hate crime; two counts of second-degree robbery; second-degree assault; third-degree assault as a hate crime; two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; third-degree assault; fourth-degree criminal mischief; petit larceny; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; third-degree identity theft; and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree.
A 16-year-old from Corona was charged on a 17-count complaint on March 24.
Charges against him included second- and third-degree assault as a hate crime; second- and third-degree degree assault; two counts of second-degree robbery; three counts of fouth-degree grand larceny; two counts each of fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and other charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.