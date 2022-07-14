A Queens man has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen in a botched Richmond Hill robbery back in 2019.
Jagger Freeman, 28, of Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, was handed the sentence following a trial conviction for murder, robbery, assault and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced last Thursday. A jury deliberated for five days, according to her office, following the trial, which began in early May.
The robbery led to the friendly fire shooting death of Simonsen and the injury of another officer, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, who recovered.
Jagger’s accomplice, Christopher Ransom of Brooklyn, had brandished what turned out to be a fake gun and officers engaged in fire.
Ransom pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other crimes last year and was sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Both men were charged with murder under a state law that allows so if the commission of a felony leads to a death, even though Freeman was not engaged in the gunfire and claimed to merely be a lookout.
“The defendant orchestrated a string of robberies, the last of which involved an imitation weapon and led to the tragic loss of Detective Brian Simonsen and the wounding of Sergeant Matthew Gorman,” Katz said in a statement last week.
“The jury found the defendant guilty of murder and he will now serve a lengthy time in prison as punishment for his criminal actions. We continue to express our condolences to Detective Simonsen’s family and fellow service members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.