A second person was arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder of a young man and the hospitalization of a woman during a family Memorial Day celebration in St. Albans that went downhill.
Quaneisha Wilkins, 45, of Mariners Harbor, SI, was arrested June 8 and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a (loaded) weapon according to the NYPD.
Wilkins’ arrest comes on the heels of that of Durran Morgan, 38, who is accused of allegedly killing his nephew, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Morgan, who shared a home with his nephew, Chevaughn Millings, at 188-10 Pineville Lane, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a (loaded) weapon, the NYPD said.
According to the DA’s Office, a minor family dispute escalated into both victims being shot multiple times. Millings, 25, was shot in the chest and legs, and an unidentified 20-year-old woman was shot in the lower body.
The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, at which Millings was pronounced dead and the woman was said to be in stable condition.
Illegal guns need to be kept off the streets to stop senseless killings, Katz said in a statement a few weeks after the shooting.
“Time and again we are seeing petty disputes escalate to the use of deadly force,” she added.
Morgan was ordered to return to court on Monday, June 12, and could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
A spokesperson for the DA’s Office said via email that Wilkins faces the same sentencing as Morgan if convicted.
No other details about what led to the dispute or how Wilkins was involved are available at this time, the spokesperson added.
The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.
