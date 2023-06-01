Last Wednesday, Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) was the lone Queens official in Albany among a delegation of seven councilmembers from differents boroughs seeking state and federal support for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers arriving in the city.
Together the delegation engaged in conversation with the Governor’s Office and state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), along with other legislators outlining the need for additional resources to welcome, process and situate migrants as they are bused in to their districts.
The state has invested $1 billion to alleviate economic pressures on the city, but more is needed, Williams said.
The city also needs funds for shelter facilities, immigration legal services, affordable housing to ease the burden on the shelter system and for work permits for the migrants, according to the City Council.
The delegation says that the federal government has only provided $30 million, a fraction of the $350 million requested by Mayor Adams’ administration.
Williams, the Council chairwoman of the Committee on Civil and Human Rights, told the Queens Chronicle that the Mayor’s Office estimated that for fiscal year 2024 approximately $2 billion would be needed.
“I think we have five sanctuary shelters in the district,” Williams said of District 27.
While she doesn’t have the numbers at the moment for the capacity for each facility, she does not believe they are at full capacity as of yet. “I started getting new shelters in September. Half of them are new.”
The councilwoman does not have a specific number for how much it will cost to take care of asylum seekers in her district, but since last fall her office has worked diligently to provide food, winter jackets and more to help the people who were bused to D27.
“It’s going to fall on the federal government to expedite working papers and to create a comprehensive immigration plan,” the civil and human rights chairwoman said. “In terms of the state and city, we need to make sure the cases are being processed and that people are not missing any type of immigration hearing. Providing that type of legal support is critical to funneling people through the system quickly.”
New York does not have an “endless capacity” to house the migrants as it is already dealing with an affordable housing and homelessness crisis, the councilwoman added.
“Figuring out creative solutions or options for folks to be housed is going to be important as well if we continue with the influx,” she said. “I’m planning on checking in with the providers of shelters to see if they need additional support.”
Williams’ office has already reached out to the city Department of Education as well to help with schooling for the children coming into her district.
The other members of the delegation who went to Albany included Councilmembers Eric Bottcher (D-Manhattan), Shaun Abreu (D-Manhattan), Eric Dinowitz (D-Bronx), Kevin Riley (D-Bronx), Pierina Ana Sanchez (D-Bronx) and Althea Stevens (D-Bronx).
Stevens, a lifetime New Yorker, is proud the city is considered a safe haven but sees the situation as a crisis.
“We cannot do it alone,” Stevens said in a statement. “We came up to Albany to talk with both our downstate and upstate counterparts about the impact of the asylum seeker crisis on the city and how to ease the burden on New York City while maintaining safety and shelter for all New Yorkers, lifelong and new. This is just the start to the conversation.”
