Rather than wait for Election Day, just over a quarter-million Queens voters cast ballots during nine days of early voting, making up a little more than one-fifth of those who did so citywide, according to Board of Elections figures.
The board said 250,083 “voter check-ins” were made by Queens residents over the nine days of early voting that started Oct. 24 and ended Sunday, out of 1,119,056 across the city. Check-ins are followed by the filling out and casting of ballots, for those who complete the process.
The Queens total works out to about 22.35 percent of the early votes cast in all five boroughs. There were about 1.3 million registered voters in Queens as of February this year, according to the city Board of Elections, making up 24.39 percent of the 5.32 million registered citywide.
With two exceptions, early voting got more popular here each day. On the first day, Oct. 24, 19,223 voters checked in. The number rose to 21,055 on the second day, 25,450 on the third and 30,171 on the fourth. It slipped to 29,842 on the fifth and fell to 24,542 on the sixth, but bounced back to 30,792 on the seventh, 33,914 on the eighth and 35,094 on the ninth and final day, Nov. 1.
Wait times varied greatly around the borough from one location and one day to another, with some voters waiting on line for two and a half hours or more and others in and out in 25 minutes or less. On the morning of the first day, for example, the line to vote at the Rego Center Community Room on 97th Street snaked around the mall along the Horace Harding Expressway, Junction Boulevard and 62nd Drive. On the last day, just a handful of people were waiting outside at one point in the morning.
The share of Queens registered voters who checked in was 19.27 percent, going by the February figures. Citywide, 21.03 percent checked in. The figures include both those voters listed as active and inactive.
In the last presidential election, in 2016, Queens voters cast 686,393 ballots, 25.04 percent of the citywide total of 2,741,420, according to BOE figures. The voter check-ins this year in Queens equal 34.43 percent of the total ballots cast in 2016, while the citywide number marks 40.82 percent of the five-borough total of four years ago.
Queens’ share of the city’s overall population, including people of all ages, is about 27 percent, according to Census figures. In 2019, the population here was 2,253,858, out of 8,336,817 across the five boroughs, the records say. Another tally, citing the Census Bureau and posted at worldpopulationreview.com, gave the respective figures as 2,242,990 and 8,323,340 for 2020, showing a reduction.
