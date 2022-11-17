The man who killed a Forest Hills woman in a grisly stabbing attack in her home was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday.
David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill killed Orsolya Gaal, 51, during an argument in her home on April 16, stabbing her more than 50 times and slashing her throat. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 1.
Bonola had worked at the home as a handyman. He put her body in a hockey equipment bag belonging to her sons and dragged her to Metropolitan Avenue near Forest Park. Police followed a trail of blood to her house.
“This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Today’s sentencing, however, provides a measure of justice and I hope the victim’s family can rest easier knowing that the person responsible was held fully accountable.”
