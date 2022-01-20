NYC Restaurant Week is back this winter and 25 Queens eateries are participating.
Owners hope that specials will draw in customers during the quiet winter months and in spite of the ongoing pandemic.
Restaurant Week is part of the NYC Winter Outing, which features a variety of deals to get people out to attractions, restaurants, hotels and Broadway shows. Five hundred restaurants citywide are partaking in the event, which actually runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 13. It offers a two-course lunch and dinner for $29 and $39 respectively, or a three-course dinner for $59 at some spots. Restaurants decide the menu for each option as well as which days it will be available.
Marco Del Peschio owns Tuscan Hills on Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills and has been participating in Restaurant Week since he opened 12 years ago. Originally, it was by borough instead of citywide. He said the current plan is much more “attractive” and helps promote Queens cuisine to Brooklynites and Manhattanites.
His strategy is to offer his best dishes at the promotional price. The restaurant is offering the $29 lunch and $39 dinner Monday to Friday.
The best dish, he said, is the Caciucco alla Livornese, a fish stew in a light, spicy tomato sauce baked in a crispy bread crust. Tuscan Hills is also offering specials to go. Del Peschio said it brings customers in during this notoriously slow time of the year.
Just a couple of blocks away, Keuka Kafe wine bar and kitchen is also participating, but for the first time. The owner, Oleg Sakhno, said he is excited to partake this year as he has applied in the past and not been selected and also because the fee to enter was waived due to the pandemic.
“We don’t know what to expect but we’re hoping to get new customers and returning regulars,” said Sakhno. Keuka will have a lunch that includes an app and a dinner with an app, entree and dessert.
He said it is a good deal because Keuka, too, is offering the best of its regular menu instead of “cutting costs” with a more simple Restaurant Week offering. The meat and cheese app, usually $26, is an appetizer option on the lunch special.
Sakhno recommends the braised short rib or the grilled watermelon salad, a summertime special back just for Restaurant Week. Pair it with a dry Riesling from Seneca Lake or a Finger Lakes Gewürztraminer.
Also in Forest Hills, the newly opened Gula Southern Comfort Bistro on Austin Street is hoping to join the strip’s staples.
“I’m hoping that Restaurant Week helps boost some traffic to our location,” said owner Susy Quintero.
The restaurant is offering the $59 three-course meal with options like shrimp and grits, BBQ sliders, catfish, mac and ribs and chicken and waffles.
“I like to describe it as Southern comfort with a Latin twist,” Quintero said.
In Rego Park, London Lennie’s is participating as it has every year since the event was opened to Queens businesses.
“It always pays to do it, there’s no question about it,” said owner Les Barnes. He noted that, these days, sea scallops are $32 per pound, bay scallops are $42 per pound and the best lobster tails are $40 a pound, meaning a seafood dinner is not cheap.
“January is a tough month, before Valentine’s Day,” he noted.
Only open now for dinner and closed on Mondays, London Lennie’s will have a meat, fish, chicken or shrimp option for dinner, with an app and dessert for $39. It will also have wine specials.
For the first time, the seafood restaurant is offering the deals every night it is open instead of excluding weekends.
“Right now, you want anybody to come in at anytime you can,” said Barnes.
“It’s a good opportunity to get out and try different restaurants you’ve never been to and get a bargain all around,” he said.
Layla Menache owns Ricky’s Cafe in Jackson Heights and she said that business is not usually so slow but that this month, it has been “horrendous.”
“I don’t know if it’s because of the weather or the variant but we have high hopes that, with some advertising, people are aware we are participating.”
Ricky’s Restaurant Week menu will reflect its daily specials.
Down in the Rockaways, the new Bar Marseille is also offering a majority of its regular menu.
Bar manager Danny Trujillo said the crispy artichoke app and flatbreads are appetizer favorites and their signature dishes include a burger, chicken, salmon and mussels. Bar Marseille has live music and DJs through the weekend and the prixe-fixe menu will be available throughout.
Jonathan Forgash is the executive director and co-founder of Queens Together, a restaurant association and community service organization.
“What Restaurant Week is going to do for restaurants is exposure — it’s promotion,” Forgash said. “At this point, that’s one of the biggest helps ... People coming in, enjoying their food, tipping well, telling their friends about it. That’s what this is all about.”
He would still like to see better outreach to restaurants about such opportunities so more than just 25 restaurants participate, especially those that are not English-speaking or tech savvy.
“They rarely lift their heads up from the cutting board or the register to see opportunities,” he noted.
Other Queens participants include Astoria spots Rivercrest, Meet the Meat, Addy’s Barbeque, Sac’s Place, Hoja Santa, Bareburger, Anadda Taverna, Fresco’s Cantina, Vite Vinosteria, Selo, De Mole, Hutch and Burger Village. Adda in Long Island City, Senso Unico in Sunnywide and Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven are all offering the specials, as well. In Forest Hills, there is also MoCA Asian Bistro, Guantanamera, Queens Bully and Bareburger, too.
Check nycgo.com or contact the restaurants for specific details on their Restaurant Week offerings.
