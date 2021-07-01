Old Astoria seems to favor a 21st Street redesign that puts buses first.
The city Department of Transportation presented three options for its “21st Street Transit Priority and Safety Study” to the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association June 23 and the attendees preferred the one that would bring the most drastic changes to the street.
“Right now we’re talking about improving bus service and working on a general safety oriented redesign of the street and one that will hopefully increase the quality of life along the corridor,” DOT borough Planner John O’Neill said at the online meeting.
Each of the redesign options seeks to rectify transit issues on 21st Street, particularly the slow travel time for buses that move with congested traffic and get halted by illegally double-parked cars at bus stops.
The three proposals presented to the civic ranged from least to most extreme. The third, what O’Neill called “the most aggressive treatment,” featured a center running bus lane with bus stop islands.
If implemented, 21st Street would lose a lane of passenger traffic to a designated bus lane. By running in the center of the street, buses would avoid double-parked vehicles. Bus islands would provide extra space for those waiting for the bus and would extend into the crosswalks for pedestrian safety.
“I’m so glad 21st Street is being considered for an overhaul, as it currently doesn’t work for anybody — drivers, deliveries, pedestrians, or bus riders. Option 3 [is] great, and I feel it’s the only option that fully addresses reliable, fast transit and safe pedestrian experience,” Sarah Dean wrote in the comments during the presentation.
The second choice features offset bus lanes with bus bulbs — curb extenders at intersections so pedestrians can trek a shorter distance to cross the street. Similarly to the third option, that proposal would dedicate one lane to passenger traffic and one as a bus lane, but the latter would run to the right and could be subjected to double-parking.
The initial choice, O’Neill said, “is definitely the lightest touch intervention,” because the number of travel lanes for cars and trucks would remain the same as today. Buses wouldn’t get a full lane, but would get a short lane to pass traffic and reach bus stops. After picking up passengers, buses can get a “green light” before other traffic. The proposal also includes curb extensions.
“Option 1 seems to be the most reasonable in my opinion since the population of Astoria is constantly increasing and we need the two lanes on 21st as there are many people using 21 to take the bridge or to go on many desirable destinations in both direction,” wrote Diane Kantzoglou. “We don’t have any other street with 2 lanes in both directions. If we do one lane I think it would create a traffic issue at rush hour.”
Other participants worried that the third option would greatly reduce parking capacity, but O’Neill said that is not something the DOT is considering as part of the process.
“Parking is not my priority and I don’t think it’s the priority of the agency,” he said. “Security and safety for users is going to be the priority. Even if it’s a difficult conversation, we’re always going to focus on what makes people safer.”
The DOT will continue taking feedback, O’Neill said. The agency will conduct a traffic analysis this summer, expects to bring the finished proposal to the community board in the fall and begin the treatment by spring of next year.
