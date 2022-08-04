Native American nations of the past and present were celebrated last weekend as the Queens County Farm Museum played host to the 43rd annual Thunderbird American Indian Powwow, presented in partnership with the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers.
More than 40 different first nations were represented in this year’s powwow, one of the 10 largest in the country.
The educational and cultural event showcased traditional Native American dance, music, food, art and more. The festivities kicked off last Friday with the Grand Entry ceremony. At top left, one of the dancers in the Grand Entry, who also played drums throughout the festivities, holds his young son.
Above, one performer shows off his skills with a hoop dance; a young woman partakes in a “fancy dance” with women of all ages; another dancer smiles, taking in the beauty of the Grand Entry ceremony.
At left, one dancer moves to the rhythm, while another stands around the bonfire, which is lit between 8 and 9 p.m., before the fancy dances begin.
