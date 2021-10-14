The NYPD and the Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz will host a gun buyback event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst.
Participants can receive a $200 pre-paid gift card for turning in any operable handgun or assault rifle with no questions asked; and a $25 card for other rifles, shotguns and air guns.
Those bringing in an operable handgun or assault rife will receive an iPad while supplies last on a first-come, first served basis. The church is located at 100-10 Astoria Blvd., and social distancing guidelines will be in effect.
Current and retired members of law enforcement are not eligible.
Guns must be brought in a paper or plastic bag or a box. If arriving by car, the gun must be transported in the trunk. Cards will be given out once a gun is screened by a police officer. Participants can surrender as many guns as they like, but payment is limited to three for a maximum payout of $600.
The New York City Police Foundation also is a sponsor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.