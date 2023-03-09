A group of approximately 20 teenagers ravaged College Point’s Fish Village restaurant on Saturday night, causing approximately $20,000 worth of damages, according to the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
The NYPD press office said the group came into the restaurant, located at 20-07 127 St., just before 8:30 p.m. Members of the group began flipping tables, mangling both the tables themselves and the items sitting on them. The NYPD said a large window was also damaged. The incident is still under investigation.
In the days since, a video of the events that unfolded has circulated widely on social media. In the video, the teens — all of whom are masked and hooded — can be seen throwing chairs and other small items as well as overturning tables.
Paladino visited the restaurant on Tuesday to speak with the owner. “This incident only stands to show how pressing it is that we provide more Police to the 109th and continue to fight for a new precinct,” she said in a tweet. Her office said the NYPD isreviewing additional surveillance footage.
Whitestone resident and Asian Wave Alliance President Yiatin Chu shared the video on Twitter. “We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property,” she said in the tweet.
In response, some suggested the case was a hate crime. The NYPD press office told the Chronicle it has not been deemed a bias incident at this time.
