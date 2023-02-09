The city’s Vision Zero “We’re Walking Here” competition is back after a three-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools that win the grand prize each will receive a $1,000 award, according to the DOT.
The kindergarten-to-12th-grade project asks for youths to spend a two-week period tracking the number of blocks they have walked and to observe the conditions of the city’s streets, and to use the information that they will gain in and outside of the classroom to create a catchy public service announcement to encourage drivers to operate safely, the DOT added.
As 2023 is the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop genre, the students are encouraged to submit rap lyrics, informal videos and dances to express their ideas for the PSA’s 10th year, according to Mona Bruno, a DOT spokeswoman.
Students make up some of the most vulnerable pedestrians, said Ydanis Rodriguez, the DOT commissioner, in a statement. The former teacher hopes to use the campaign to both educate the young minds of the future and utilize their creativity.
“We are looking for campaigns that can really connect to the critical message of Vision Zero — and so we invite teachers and schools to get actively involved and participate in this great competition,” Rodriguez said. “As New York City also begins to celebrate its heritage as the birthplace of hip-hop, we cannot wait to see our kids deliver ‘The Message’ – and connect us all on the critical themes of traffic safety.”
Schools Chancellor David Banks shared Rodriguez’s sentiments on protecting youths.
“The New York City Department of Transportation’s ‘We’re Walking Here’ competition harnesses the creative power of our students to teach others street smarts and encourages them to become advocates for safety in their neighborhoods,” Banks said in a statement. “I am excited to see how our young people capture the spirit of New York City to deliver this important message.”
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-South Ozone Park), Council majority whip and chairwoman of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said that walking is a great way for people to both navigate and enjoy the city, as well as stay healthy.
“This program will help build fitness.” Brooks-Powers said in a statement.
Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse (D-Brooklyn) got in on the fun with the relaunch of the campaign with her statement.
“A public service announcement to all drivers; don’t be a Busta and raise Havoc on the streets, or make a B.I.G. mistake and not yield to pedestrians even if they Jay-walk,” Narcisse said. “Let Knowledge Reign Supreme and Mos Def obey all traffic laws or else you’ll take a Big L and hear the sound of the police. Excuse me for the Big Puns but street safety is very important.”
Second-place winners will receive a $500 prize and third-place winners will receive $250, according to the DOT. Interested schools should register at nyc.gov/walkingschools before the Feb. 17 deadline. The competition will run from March 6 to 31, which is when drafts for the PSA submissions are to be submitted to DOT’s Safety Education and Outreach group. The winning videos will be produced in conjunction with the agency and will be distributed on its social media platforms as well as those of partner agencies and other media outlets.
From 2017 to 2018, all the winners were from Queens, according Bruno.
Will the World’s Borough sweep the competition again in 2023?
