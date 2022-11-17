Yet another Northeastern Queens construction project has broken ground at the expense of numerous area trees.
Roughly 100 trees were cut down as part of ongoing work along the Long Island Expressway and Horace Harding Expressway.
The state Department of Transportation project aims to add a noise barrier along the LIE between the Clearview Expressway and Springfield Boulevard, lengthen acceleration and deceleration lanes on the eastbound LIE and redo the ramps from the northbound Clearview to the eastbound LIE, the eastbound on-ramp to the Horace Harding near 212th Street and the eastbound off-ramp at Springfield.
Flushing arborist Carsten Glaeser was particularly upset by the trees’ axing.
“How many decades have we been hearing about climate change and global warming and stabilizing ecosystems?” he said. “These events constantly happen ... and nobody says anything.”
Glaeser is not alone. This past spring, both projects went before Community Board 11, which heard a detailed presentation from the DOT. Transportation Committee and board members alike expressed concern about the loss of 190 mature trees, though at the time, the DOT said 200 new ones would be planted.
State Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) was satisfied with that plan. “This project by the Department of Transportation will significantly improve traffic flow, reduce noise pollution in our surrounding neighborhoods and help keep drivers and pedestrians safe,” she said in a statement. “It is my understanding the city is committed to replacing the trees that are being removed once this project is completed.”
Glaeser, however, was not. “You don’t just cut down a tree and say, ‘Oh, OK, we’ll plant five new ones for you.’ No, no, no, no,” he said. “You had this 18-inch diameter oak tree with a 100-foot canopy spread that was providing certain benefits and services.” Those benefits include pollution absorbtion from the LIE, oxygen production and more.
Asked for comment, a spokesperson for the DOT said the agency is “committed to being a good steward of the environment.”
“As part of our ongoing $83 million project to enhance safety and reduce congestion along a section of the Long Island Expressway in Queens, NYSDOT intends to re-landscape the impacted area with more than three times the number of trees that will need to be removed during construction and more than 7,620 new shrubs.”
