Flames roared out the side of a building on Northern Boulevard in Corona late Sunday afternoon, but no one was hurt in the blaze that drew five FDNY companies and saw firefighters hit the roof and go into the burning third floor from a cherry picker.
Seventeen people were displaced from their homes, according to the American Red Cross, which assisted them.
The fire, at 101-06 Northern Blvd., a three-story building with a grocery on the ground floor, was called in at 5:37 p.m., according to the Fire Department. Sixty firefighters in 12 units responded, from Engine Cos. 316, 289 and 324 and Ladder Cos. 138 and 129. They got the blaze under control by 6:12 p.m., the FDNY said.
Dramatic video posted by users of the Citizen app shows flames roaring out a third-story window as firefighters enter the building through a front door. They also go to the roof via a ladder truck and into a window on the third floor from a cherry picker.
As of press time on Wednesday, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
The American Red Cross said it had registered four households, made up of 11 adults and six children, for emergency assistance, including emergency housing and financial help. Caseworkers are meeting with the families in the days after the fire in order to help connect them with additional resources from government agencies or other nonprofits to support their longer term recovery, the group said.
The Buildings Department said it had not been called in over any safety issues.
