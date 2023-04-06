The New York State Cannabis Control Board this week awarded 99 additional provisional licenses to sell recreational cannabis, 17 of which are for Queens sellers.
At its monthly board meeting on Monday, the board approved the additional licenses, which brings the state total to 165, according to a release from the Office of Cannabis Management.
Queens saw its first legal dispensary open last week with Good Grades in Jamaica, which opened temporarily ahead of its final construction on its location. It is the first legal spot to open outside of Manhattan.
Some of the provisional licenses went to regions that were previously blocked by a court-ordered injunction but a modification allowed them to be issued, including in Brooklyn.
License applications will continue to be sent to the board for consideration on a rolling basis, according to the OCM. To be eligible, applicants must have a marijuana conviction or be the family member of someone who has been convicted. They must also own a profitable business. Nonprofits were also eligible if they serve current or formerly incarcerated individuals, have at least one justice-involved board member; at least five full-time employees; and have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years.
“The approval of these licenses will help expedite building a robust and diverse supply chain while also ensuring that individuals that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition have meaningful opportunities to participate in the industry,” said Chris Alexander, executive director of the OCM, in a statement.
One of those 99 licenses went to Jeremy Rivera, an Ozone Park resident who first applied last year.
He and his business partner, both of whom have been justice-involved, applied for Queens and Long Island licenses.
So far, just the Queens one has been granted.
“It has been a long time coming, and a lot of hard work,” Rivera told the Chronicle.
But the hard work is not yet over. Rivera helped start the New York CAURD Coalition, a membership group that helps those applying for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses.
The group’s mission is to “define the future of New York State Cannabis by investing in our members through educational pathways and ensure access to resources in order to create a sustainable, equitable and inclusive cannabis industry.”
On its agenda is helping spread awareness around the governor’s recent efforts to crack down on the shops illegally selling weed.
“They create volatility in the market that’s not even fully open yet and uncertainty and distrust in the consumers,” said Rivera.
The group also opposes the high tax rates that licensed sellers will be subject to.
There are state and local taxes as well as a potency tax based on the milligrams of THC in a product, which many other states where recreational weed is legal do not have.
Rivera said he and his partner are scoping out real estate and do not yet know where they will open in Queens.
In the areas they are interested in potentially opening, they are reaching out to the community boards.
