The 165th Bus Terminal in Jamaica is relocating to 168th Street after the lease for the transit space expires in September.
Located at the intersection of 89th Avenue and Merrick Boulevard, the terminal is expected to move to the parking lot at 90-01 168 St. near the 103rd Precinct at 168-02 91 Ave.
The new location will have a five-year lease with an option for 10 one-year renewals with the Greater Jamaica Development Corp., which owns the lot, according to documents from an MTA Board meeting held Jan. 30.
Charlton D’Souza, president of Passengers United, a transit advocacy group, told the Queens Chronicle he is troubled about the proposed move.
“We are very concerned about it,” D’Souza said. “The problem we have is that there was no environmental assessment done and there were no community meetings about it.”
D’Souza believes the relocation will be bad all around, as 91st Avenue is narrow, straphangers will have to walk farther to reach the EJZ subway station and consumers will lose parking space.
The Passengers United president also thinks the proximity of the bus terminal to the precinct will disrupt police work, while bus drivers will lose out on a rest spot where they can use the restroom and grab something to eat during their breaks.
“There is precinct traffic and there is nothing over there,” D’Souza said. “There is more economic development near the AirTrain.”
After walking around the side streets near the proposed new terminal location, D’Souza believes there will also be congestion.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) told the Chronicle that the owner of the property at 165th Street did not want to negotiate with the MTA.
“They have been in flux in what they are doing,” Comrie said. “I understand that a new person is interested in purchasing the lot. I’m not sure the sale went through.”
The new space at the GJDC parking lot is temporary, according to Comrie.
“The MTA is hoping that once the dust settles at the 168th site, that they can work something out with new property owners.”
According to documents from the MTA Board meeting, the property was sold to a developer and is anticipated to become a mixed-use development.
During its negotiations with the current owner, the MTA tried to get the landlord to improve its space, but ultimately talks fell apart, Comrie said.
The MTA is still working on what to do with the new lot to accommodate bus drivers, the senator added.
“I know there is an awareness to come up with a comfort station for the drivers, but that is something that they are going to have to work out,” he said.
The MTA believes the space will be adequate and safe for both employees and customers alike, according to a spokeswoman.
“Subsequently, we were able to secure a location very nearby ... which will provide appropriate accommodations.”
As for the narrow roads and the precinct, Comrie said that there would have to be alterations to traffic patterns and the police would have to remove their double-parked cars off the road at 168th Street.
“Those things can be ameliorated and resolved,” the senator said. “I don’t think that will disrupt police work.”
To allow the NYPD to continue its operations, a sublease agreement was proposed to park 18 to 20 vehicles within the lot, according to a summary of the board meeting.
The MTA is expected to pay $1.47 million in rent the first year and more than $1.5 million in subsequent years.
