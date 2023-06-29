The Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is now underway!
Go out and take your best shots of children playing, workers working, lovely landscapes, birds on the bay — whatever you think best says “summertime in Queens.” If you need some inspiration, check out last year’s winning photo, above, by Mike McGevna of South Richmond Hill, and another fine entry, right, by May Lee of Woodhaven.
Our traditional prizes for the winners are passes to family-friendly performances in or around the city, such as off-Broadway shows. Since the pandemic, those have been nearly impossible to come by. We hope more will be available again soon. If you’re willing to wait, like our last couple of winners, please do enter! We’ll get the passes to the winners as soon as they’re available.
As to the rules, our main requirement is that the photos be taken in this borough this summer. We ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in a photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s great — we try to post it in full online at least.
Please tell us where in Queens you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer. Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, the last full day of summer. Good luck!
