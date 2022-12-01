The Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Holiday Photo Contest is underway!
Take pictures of anything that reflects the season — joyous children and families, lights, miniature villages, snowy landscapes, whatever it might be — and send them on in. You might be inspired by top-quality past entries such as this one by Steve Fisher.
Our main requirement is that the photos be taken in the borough this season. We also ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in a photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s never a problem. Please tell us your correct name, where you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer.
Our winners have always received passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, in addition to seeing their photos published. Such passes are becoming available again, but slowly, so some recent winners have had to wait a little while to claim their prize. Keep that possibility in mind when entering.
Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, saying “contest” somewhere in the subject line, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Monday, Jan. 2. Good luck!
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
