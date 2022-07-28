The Queens Chronicle’s 14th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is, like the last two, a bit different from before.
We still want you to take your best shots of children playing, workers working, lovely landscapes, birds on the bay — whatever you think best says “summertime in Queens.”
If you need some inspiration, check out these past winners, Linda Joblonski’s daughter, Emilie Shayna, having fun in Juniper Park and a Ferris wheel in Astoria Park, by Jennifer Morrison.
With the pandemic ebbing, the free passes to a family-friendly performance in or around the city, such as an off-Broadway show, which we give to all our winners, are slowly becoming available again. If you’re willing to wait if necessary, like our last couple of winners, please do enter! We’ll get the passes to the winners as soon as they’re available. As to the rules, our main requirement is that the photos be taken in the borough this summer. We also ask that you give us all the details you can, especially the location, the names of any people in the photo, when possible, and when it was taken (but don’t use time stamps!). Some entrants give us a whole backstory, and that’s great. Limit your submissions to five.
Please tell us where in Queens you live and whether you’re an amateur or professional photographer. Send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the last full day of summer. Good luck!
