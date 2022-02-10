The Queens Chronicle’s 14th annual Holiday Photo Contest again livened up the season with beautiful works of all types and styles from residents across the borough.
The winner is Andrew Watz of Glendale for his beautiful picture of St. Pancras RC Church on Christmas Day, top right. We hope that soon the pandemic will ease up enough for the entertainment passes we traditionally give as prizes to be available for him to enjoy.
Next to the winner is a shot by Mike McGevna of South Richmond Hill, creatively capturing his wife’s crochet Mrs. Claus. At top left is a study in decorations by Rosemarie Italico of Ozone Park. Below that are two happy shoppers at Pizza Classica in Glendale, taken by Barbara Wunner of Queens Village. Richard Ziccardi of Maspeth photographed the Lionel train layout, center left, in his living room. Linda Silverman of Queens Village captured Frosty the Snowman and lights near 231st Street and Stronghurst Avenue in Bellerose Manor. Flor Angela Castro of Forest Hills photographed her friend Helena Conti’s poodles, Fifi and Jacques. Above at left, Melissa De Los Santos captured the handmade decorations at the Lombardy building in Kew Gardens, which her parents, Paula and Osvaldo De Los Santos Jr., the superintendent, decorate for the holidays every year. Alberta Maineri-Burke got a shot of her kids with some inflatables at 35th Street and 23rd Avenue in Astoria. Alexandra Chartier snapped a bright white deer off 108th Street in Forest Hills. Donna Van Blarcom caught Minnie and Mickey Mouse out for a spin on 48th Street in Astoria. And Ivy Hammer photographed “Santa in the Times of Covid,” as she named her work, at the CVS on 63rd Road in Rego Park.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
