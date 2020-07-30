It ain’t over.
With apologies to Yogi Berra, the Democratic primary in New York’s 12th Congressional District between 14-term incumbent Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) and Suraj Patel entered its second month last week, and was scheduled for a federal court hearing on Wednesday as Patel is challenging the rejection of numerous paper ballots.
Another milestone came Tuesday when the city’s Board of Elections completed its preliminary scans of absentee ballots in the race with Maloney having added substantially to her 648-vote led at the voting booths on June 23.
Lauren Ashcraft and Peter Harrison finished a distant third and fourth, respectively.
“The Congresswoman is delighted, now that the Board of Elections has finished their preliminary scans of absentee ballots, to have a decisive winning margin of over 3,700 votes,” said a statement from the Maloney campaign on Tuesday afternoon.
“Both she and the campaign are thankful and appreciative of all our volunteers and supporters, whose hard work and perseverance have made this possible.”
Patel’s campaign is being joined in his lawsuit by that of Emily Gallagher, who is challenging incumbent Assemblyman Joseph Lentol (D-Brooklyn).
At issue is a number of mail-in ballots that were rejected as they were not postmarked by June 23 — or at all.
The state sent out paper ballots to voters in an effort to stem large crowds at polling places in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak
“On June 23rd, nearly 60 percent of New Yorkers in NY12 rejected the status quo and voted for change,” Patel said in a statement sent to the Chronicle on Tuesday afternoon. “Today, six weeks later — and with more than 12,000 ballots rejected in our single district alone — the Board of Elections’ initial count of the record 95,000 votes in our race has been completed, and while no candidate secured a majority, we accept the result that has the incumbent ahead by less than 4 percent. Courts have held that you are not entitled to a perfect election, but you are entitled to a free and fair one.”
Patel went on to assert that thousands of voters never received ballots, and that nearly 25 percent of those that were returned were rejected by the city’s Board of Elections.
Patel said the rejection rate was 100 times greater than that in Wisconsin; and that Georgia, Missouri, Michigan, South Carolina and Mississippi all had invalidation rates under 1 percent. One of the claims in his suit against Gov. Cuomo and the city BOE is that voters have no control over whether the U.S. Postal Service postmarks the envelope with their votes, thus disenfranchising them.
The Chronicle was unable to determine just how many of the rejected ballots were rejected solely for the postmark.
“It shatters any semblance of normalcy,” he said. “ ... My campaign is a co-plaintiff in a lawsuit to ask a judge to reinstate these ballots. The outcome of our case should be determined as early as this week. These voters are our neighbors, New Yorkers who took health precautions around voting out of a deep love for our City. They are constituents of New York-12 and their intentions deserve to be heard.”
Given the composition of the district’s population, the winner of the Democratic primary is virtually guaranteed to be elected to the 117th Congress in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.