Paul Vallone is relishing his last three weeks as District 19’s city councilmember, a role he has held since 2014.
He inherited a district he said had become forgotten following his predecessor’s own troubles — then-City Councilmember Dan Halloran, a Republican, was convicted while still in office of taking bribes, orchestrating payoffs and participating in the scheme to help a Democrat run for mayor on the 2013 ballot as a Republican.
“When [I] came in, we were last in funding, legislation passed, last in collaboration. It was daunting, but I was trained by the best,” Vallone said, referring to his father, former City Council Speaker Peter Vallone. “I was excited and that was what we focused on: Put northeast Queens back on the map.”
Reconnecting District 19 with the rest of the city dominated his first year in office, Vallone recollected. It was an essential task — by collaborating with other councilmembers, Vallone was able to gain additional funding from outside his district to put toward projects within District 19.
He also spent that first year in office reconnecting the district with itself, he said. Vallone met with stakeholders and constituents from every ethnic group and social class. District 19 is the largest in terms of geography, sprawling from Flushing up to College Point and east to the Nassau County border, and encompasses various ethnic groups and social classes.
“Understanding those niches, that’s what I’m most proud of,” Vallone said.
Creating strong relationships isn’t the only thing the three-term councilmember is proud of during his tenure, however. Supporting schools and giving students the tools to succeed is something Vallone holds near and dear to his heart.
Approximately 4,500 new seats are coming into the district as Vallone exits office, he said, a feat he is proud to have accomplished considering there is extremely limited space for new buildings. The city is exploring several sites throughout the district, and is planning to build an elementary school in Bay Terrace, which will contribute 572 seats.
Early in his tenure, Vallone helped reinstate the New York City Council Merit Scholarship, also known as the Peter F. Vallone Academic Scholarship, which had been scrapped in 2011. Qualified students could receive up to $350 per semester. “Every little dollar helps,” Vallone said.
Additionally, Vallone created the Educational Ambassador Program for high school students in District 19. Each school, whether public or private, has the chance to send students to City Hall, present legislation they drafted, engage in district and citywide community service and engage in public service.
“They start to realize, ‘I could do that,’” Vallone said, adding that the programs were aimed at “giving the kids every chance.”
Another of Vallone’s biggest achievements was implementing the Free Senior Transportation Program, which has been ongoing in partnership with SelfHelp Clearview Senior Center since 2015. Seniors are picked up, taken to their medical appointments and dropped off at home free of charge, thanks to the program. Vallone said it proved to be an asset to the district, which has the “highest concentration of senior citizens in the country,” and became essential during the pandemic. In 2021, Vallone expanded the program so that the cars would take seniors to inoculation stations throughout the city and western Long Island.
Expanding opportunities for small businesses to thrive is something Vallone reflected on, as well. The only business improvement district in his jurisdiction is the Bayside Village BID, but he mirrored its model to create other commercial advocacy groups, such as the Whitestone Merchants Association and the Douglaston LDC. Those business groups, as well as the areas’ civic associations, proved to be exceptional partners in bettering the neighborhoods.
“Quality of life comes from them,” Vallone said.
Much of Vallone’s legacy lies within the seemingly small, but important actions that have bettered the quality of life in District 19. Throughout his 12 years in office, the councilmember has secured hundreds of thousands of dollars to increase trash collection pickups and put more bins on the street; increase recreational equipment at city parks; and upgrade libraries both inside and outside. Vallone recently helped facilitate a major repaving project in College Point, which suffers old and decrepit roads, as well as the installation of various all-way stop signs surrounding some of the neighborhood’s schools.
Though he said he is satisfied with the legacy he is leaving behind, Vallone’s only regret, he says, is not being able to finish every project he’s initiated.
“I wish we had one more term,” he said. “If we had one more we would have finished so much of the work we started.”
Some of Vallone’s projects will continue even as he exits office, including the establishment of a full-service animal shelter in Woodside, which is slated to open this summer. Alley Pond Environmental Center’s new building, as well as the long-awaited and newly reconstructed Bowne Park Pond, will also both open to the public this summer.
Vallone hopes that some of his other projects that are not completely set in stone, such as the free SelfHelp rides, will be continued as City Councilmember-elect Vickie Paladino takes over in January.
“I told her, ‘I’m giving you a well-run machine,’” Vallone said, recalling a meeting he had with his Republican replacement. Though the two differ in ideology, Vallone said he is confident she will deliver on the core value that “community comes first.”
“You can get lost in the ideological battle that is going on today. The ultimate arbitrator is the voter. They were loud and clear, they want to make sure their voices are heard.”
Vallone is not sure what will come next for him, but he is in no rush to find out just yet. He had run for the Third Municipal Court District judgeship, but lost to Republican and Conservative Joseph Kasper by 839 votes.
Vallone does know, however, that whatever his next job is, it will have to be something that gets him out and actively helping his community. Working with his constituents and his entrusted staff, who he said helped make everything possible, made his time in City Council spectacular.
What will Vallone miss the most about public office?
“The joy of community events,” he said, listing the Fort Totten fireworks show, holiday parades, park events with the NYPD and movie nights at the Bay Terrace shopping plaza, especially those that followed the pandemic. “It’s the re-falling in love with our community in my eyes ... Seeing everyone enjoy their community again, [realizing] ‘This is what we should have and we deserve it.’”
