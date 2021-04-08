It took 12 hours to place a Jackson Heights fire under control Tuesday.
The massive blaze has left 300 homeless.
The flames began shortly past 1 p.m. and though the FDNY arrived in just three minutes, it quickly grew to seven alarms. Firefighters evacuated the 89-01 34 Ave. building and attempted to extinguish the fire from the interior, but were forced back outside after some time as the flames engulfed an entire wing of the building.
At its peak around 8:30 p.m., the fire reached eight alarms. It raged until it was finally placed under control at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday. By that time, 25 individuals sustained injuries, 19 of whom are firefighters. None are life-threatening, and no tenants were left unaccounted for after evacuation.
“This is a significant, significant fire,” FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala reported at an 8:45 p.m. press briefing. “This is a very complicated, prolonged operation.”
Approximately 400 members of the FDNY fought the flames. The fire consumed the A-wing of the building and extended into the B-wing and left the roof partially collapsed.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, though FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said its origins do not appear suspicious.
The fire became so massive, Nigro said, for three reasons, two of which could have been avoided.
First, there was a delay in notifying the Fire Department about the fire. According to the commissioner, the fire began more than 10 minutes before a 911 call was placed, “which in the world of fighting fires is an eternity.”
Secondly, the door to the apartment where the blaze originated was left open as the resident evacuated, which allowed the flames to spread quickly through the hallway. Doors are legally required to close on their own as a safety precaution for that reason.
“If you have a fire in your home, in your apartment and you have to leave, close that door and keep that fire contained,” Nigro said. “Our first units were met in the hall with heavy fire and were unable to push their lines as much as they tried.”
Finally, the fire accelerated because it was able to spread through the cockloft: the space between the ceiling and the roof. The fire started on the top floor of the building, which allowed it to quickly reach and fill the empty cockloft.
On the plus side, the fire’s originating on the top floor could have saved hundreds of lives, Nigro said. If the extreme blaze began on a lower level, it would have been harder to evacuate those who live above it.
The Red Cross provided emergency housing in hotels for approximately 80 families, or 300 people, for the night. Twenty other people were displaced by the fire, but were not in need of housing assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.