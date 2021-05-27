Detective Lawrence Cecil Smith, a legend within the 113th Precinct for his work as a youth officer, was honored over the weekend with a street co-naming at the corner of 168th Street and Baisley Boulevard in Rochdale.
The Gold Shield Detective — an honor bestowed to officers who go beyond the call of duty — expanded his role to include coaching basketball for the Police Athletic League, and establishing a youth council and summer camp.
Dr. Pamela Jackson-Smith, the wife of the detective, was proud of his work with youths.
“He impacted a generation of youth, where many followed his path into law enforcement,” Jackson-Smith said in a statement. “‘To Protect and Serve’ became his life’s mission.”
Detective Tanya Duhaney of the 113th Precinct, a mentee, spearheaded the street co-naming after she found out in 2019 that Det. Smitty, as he was known, died before she had a chance of telling about her own service in the NYPD.
The initial plan was to honor Smitty in 2020, but that was delayed because of Covid.
“A life filled with purpose is a life full of service to help others!” said Duhaney. “His free summer camp is the reason I became a cop. I went to his program from when I was nine to 12.”
Smith’s niece, Dawn Hewitt, was a beneficiary of his programs.
“He was truly my rock. His youth program helped to mold and build the character of so many [New York City] youths,” said Hewitt. “I know it helped to build mine. He taught us about work ethics. He instilled in me, and others, the value of an education. Through watching him, I learned leadership skills. So many others, myself included, have been able to achieve all that we are because of the foundation he gave us.”
Smith’s work was about more than sports, according to his wife. It was about character-building, work ethic and encouraging youths to be model citizens.
“He leaves behind a legacy that is a tried and true model of Community Policing that is amendable to informing community policing policies even now in this critical time of need in our communities,” said Jackson-Smith.
Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, agrees.
“The street co-naming of Detective Lawrence Cecil Smith Boulevard is in honor of the late Detective “Smitty” and his dedication to our youngest and most vulnerable serves as a testament to all NYPD Police Officers and Youth Coordination Officers today,” said Beltran.
Smith, a resident of St. Albans, was born in Brooklyn on March 29, 1945 and was the youngest son of William Ellery Smith and Cecilia Bush Smith. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and after being honorably discharged, graduated from John Jay College with a degree in criminal justice. He later graduated from the Police Academy and became an officer in the 113th Precinct in 1968. He retired in 1994.
After years of serving both his country and his local community, Smith died in 2019 after having a heart attack.
“Detective Smitty changed what it meant to be a mentor for young people, and he always gave back to his community, especially to the next generation. His contributions to our community will never be forgotten,” said Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
