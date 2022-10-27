The 113th Precinct has organized an extended weekend of frights and fun.
On Thursday, the 113th will host a pumpkin-picking event, located at the precinct headquarters at 167-02 Baisley Blvd. in Jamaica. The patch will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. and pumpkins will go on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Friday, the precinct will host a youth Halloween party at the Rochdale Village Community Center, located at 169-65 137 Ave. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and feature music, games and face painting. The flier explicitly states that all children and adults must wear costumes.
Then on Monday, the festivities will return to the precinct headquarters for a candy giveaway, starting at 3 p.m.
Precinct Community Affairs Officer Briana Soto said the events offer an opportunity for children to connect with police in a more casual setting.
“We try to give the children an experience with officers, an interaction with officers, that is not just us going into the homes and maybe arresting a family member,” Soto said. “Any type of negative interaction, we try to avoid that.”
“Getting candy from the neighborhood is not always the safest thing,” she added. “Just being able to have fun, enjoy being in their costumes, we just want to give [the kids] a safe environment where they can be free, where they can hang out with their friends.”
Whether families are attending the 113th-run events or trick-or-treating on their own, Soto has tips for staying as safe as possible.
“Nowadays, unfortunately these children have to go to establishments more than people’s homes,” she said. “Unless it’s the same block that the children live on and the parents know who they’re getting the candy from, unfortunately you can’t necessarily trust everyone.
“I would say: Keep it local, keep it business establishments.”
Those interested in more information about the events can contact Soto via email at Soto965225@nypd.org. Registration is required for Friday’s youth costume part.
