The NYPD’s 112th Precinct on Sept. 29 conducted a tractor trailer towing operation targeting big rigs parked illegally in the northeast sector of the precinct along the service road to the Grand Central Parkway.
Responding officers wrote multiple tickets for violations. Multiple trucks were booted or removed.
Commercial trucks cannot be parked on streets overnight, and similar situations are a problem in many Queens police precincts.
Residents wishing to lodge complaints about illegally parked trucks can contact their community board offices or the Neighborhood Coordination officers in their police precincts. NCOs’ email addresses and the sectors they serve are listed on each precinct’s web page.
