Members of the 110th Precinct honored National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday with civilians and others near the Queens Zoo in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Here’s some of what you might have missed!
At top right, Officers Gilberto Reyes and Ebony Moyet strike a pose as they wait for ice cream. Clockwise from top left, the New York City Football Club let visitors “kick off” their experience; young Ledi felt like a princess getting her face painted; Auxiliary Officers Jerome Battye, Lobsang Phuntsok and Freddy Buendida hand out snacks; and retired FDNY members Ricky Degroff and Don Whiston teach the community about fire safety.
At near right, Assemblyman Steven Raga, second from right, and Shengkai Dong, Karol Guaman Palaguachi, Colin Williams and Dolma Lama keep people up to date on what’s doing in the 30th District; and at far right the 110th Precinct Explorers learn what it’s like to work in law enforcement.
— Jessica Meditz and Peter C. Mastrosimone
