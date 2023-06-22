A combined reward in the amount of $10,000 is being offered for information regarding the fatal shooting of a Jamaica teen on May 10 in St. Albans, according to the NYPD.
CrimeStoppers will pay up to $3,500 upon arrest and indictment, and the NYPD will pay $6,500 upon arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing Claudia Quaatey, 16, who died from a gunshot to the head on May 11.
Three men, who were captured on surveillance video footage, are wanted in connection with the homicide.
The first suspect is described as having a dark complexion, slim build and is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white mask, and a black-and-gray-hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to police. The second suspect has a light complexion, slim build, is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, gray-hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and red sneakers. The last suspect has a medium complexion and build, and he is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black mask, navy-hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.
Last month, an NYPD spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle that Quaatey was shot at 121-14 Lucas St. across the street from PS 15, and the shooting was called in at 8:29 p.m.
“On arrival, police observed the 16-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head,” said the spokeswoman.
She was rushed to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Glen Oaks and was in critical condition at first, police said.
It is believed that a dispute between two different groups, possibly gang-related, escalated and that the teen — a bystander — was caught in the crossfire, according to multiple reports.
The office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) had also urged anyone with information to come forward and assist the authorities in the ongoing investigation.
“This senseless act of violence has left us all in shock and mourning. Our hearts go out to the victim and her family as they face this unimaginable tragedy,” said Williams’ office.
A GoFundMe was set up with a goal of raising $30,000 to go toward funeral and medical expenses by the teen’s aunt, Bonita Bortey. According to the fundraiser, Quaatey was attending Queens High School of Teaching, Liberal Arts and the Sciences in Bellerose Manor and was an aspiring nurse, who ran track, danced and styled hair.
“The family is now tasked with laying Claudia to rest and remains steadfast in their fight for finding justice,” Bortey said in a statement in May. The page has raised $22,096.
Quaatey’s wake and funeral service were held at J. Foster Phillips Funeral Service in St. Albans on June 2, reported ABC 7 News.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
