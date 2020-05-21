An off-duty 109th Precinct officer allegedly shot and killed his childhood friend during an argument on Long Island on the evening of Tuesday, May 12.
According to Nassau County homicide detectives, the shooting took place in front of a Langdon Road home in Farmingdale just past 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers found the body of Christopher Curro, 25, who suffered several gunshot wounds.
Several media outlets labeled Curro’s childhood friend Errick Allen as the perpetrator. Allen, a recent NYPD academy graduate stationed at the 109th Precinct in Flushing, has since been suspended without pay, according to city police.
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told Newsday that the shooting was a result of “an altercation between two gentlemen; it started over a conversation they were having.”
“They met up. A struggle ensued. During that struggle, a weapon was produced and the victim was shot and killed,” Ryder told reporters, adding confirmation that the alleged perpetrator was an NYPD officer and that the two were childhood friends.
NYPD officials could not confirm to the Chronicle whether Allen was the suspect, but confirmed his suspension.
Because Curro was unarmed at the time of his slaying, the case has been forwarded to Letitia James pursuant to an executive order established by Gov. Cuomo in 2015, which “appoints the New York State Attorney General as a special prosecutor in matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers.”
“I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Christopher Curro and pursuant to Executive Order 147, the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit of my office will be investigating the incidents surrounding his death,” James said in a statement. “As with every investigation, we will follow the facts of this case and work tirelessly to provide the transparency and accountability that all our communities deserve.”
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.