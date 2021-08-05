The 106th Precinct held its National Night Out Against Crime event at PO Nicholas Demutiis Park in Ozone Park on Tuesday night.
After being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event encouraged community building between civilians and officers with an arrangement of booths, food, music and a bouncy blow-up slide for the kids.
Above left, Ayasha Siddika and her son wait for the bouncy slide.
Above right, Officer Mohamed Khan poses with an ice cream cone from a Mister Softee truck that was hired to sweeten the event.
In addition to the food and activities, booths lined the park. In attendance were civic groups like Our Neighborhood Civic Association, organizations like Community Board 10 and government representatives from the District Attorney’s Office.
The event also gave the community the chance to meet their new precinct commander.
— Max Parrott
