The 102nd Precinct Community Council held its final meeting of the year on Tuesday and voted in its new board.
Simcha Waisman was re-elected as president of the council, coming out ahead of challenger and former treasurer Sandra Datnarain with 29 votes to her 17. Joe Iaboni was elected vice president with 26 votes over Ranjit Singh’s 20. Pamela Maranzino was elected treasurer and Harbans Dhillon sergeant at arms. J. Richard Smith was re-elected as secretary.
Nominations took place last month and Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, noted it got “heated.”
At Tuesday night’s meeting, he said that all the candidates clearly cared a lot about their community and encouraged people to remain engaged even if they were not nominated to serve on the board.
“Regardless of the outcome of this election, you all are members of the 102 Precinct and the community here, and you all have a voice, no matter if you’re on the board or a member of the community,” said Kivlin.
He gave a special thanks to Sandra Datnarain and Ranjit Singh, who were not re-elected.
While results were being tallied, Kivlin gave crime updates and briefed attendees on plans for the summer.
Violent crimes are down for the 28-day period but there has been an uptick in car thefts.
The precinct has “far and away” the highest number of unreasonable sound complaints in the borough, Kivlin said. There is only one sound meter within the precinct and about nine officers trained on how to use it. Kivlin said he is in talks to get more of the meters.
Five officers and a sergeant have been placed on the Rockaway Beach summer patrol.
As for illegal pot shops, Kivlin said the 102 was the first in Queens South to use undercover auxiliary cops to do underage buys.
Fifteen nuisance abatement actions were filed against such spots. Five were approved with one closed and four pending trial.
