Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) announced last Thursday that $1.6 million in federal funding was awarded to 16 borough synagogues and educational institutions for security purposes.
The institutions awarded $100,000 were:
• Reform Temple of Forest Hills at 71-11 112 St.;
• Young Israel of Hillcrest at 169-07 Jewel Ave. in Flushing;
• Rabbinical Seminary of America at 76-01 147 St. in Kew Gardens Hills;
• Young Israel of Queens Valley at 141-55 77 Ave. in Kew Gardens Hills;
• Torah Center of Hillcrest at 171-05 Jewel Ave. in Fresh Meadows;
• Forest Hills Jewish Center at 106-06 Queens Blvd.;
• Jewish Center of Forest Hills West at 63-25 Dry Harbor Road in Middle Village;
• Shaarey Bnos Chayil Institute at 75-09 Main St. in Kew Gardens Hills;
• Congregation Ohr Menachem in Forest Hills;
• Utopia Jewish Center at 64-41 Utopia Pkwy. in Fresh Meadows;
• Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills at 70-11 150 St.;
• Touro College at 71-02 113 St. in Forest Hills;
• United Talmudical Seminary at 74-10 88 St. in Glendale;
• Jewish Institute of Queens at 60-05 Woodhaven Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• Bais Yaakov Academy for Girls at 124-50 Metropolitan Ave. in Kew Gardens; and
• Yeshiva of Central Queens at 147-37 70 Road in Kew Gardens Hills.
The funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, an initiative that provides houses of worship and nonprofits with funding to protect their properties against threats and attacks.
“Following the increase in hate crimes and anti-Semitic incidents, it is vital that Jewish facilities have the resources they need to protect themselves, and these critical funds will be a huge help in guarding against attacks here in Queens,” Meng said in a statement.
The $100,000 is the maximum grant amount. The grants are administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and cover security enhancements including barriers, gates, safety gear, surveillance equipment and other measures.
Meng also announced grants for a pair of non-Jewish facilities:
• Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy at 34-24 203 St. in Bayside was awarded $57,000; and
• Church on the Hill at 167-07 35 Ave. in Flushing was awarded $61,004.
