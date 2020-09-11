Queens Museum to reopen after 6 months

The Queens Museum announced Sept. 11 that after six months it will reopen its doors to the public Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“Our staff has been hard at work reimagining a visitor experience that showcases our new exhibitions while prioritizing your well-being and safety,” the museum, located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, said in its announcement.
Beginning Wednesday, guests can visit the museum between the hours of 12 to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday, which is two days short of its pre-pandemic schedule. In order to accommodate health and safety guidelines, all visitors over the age of 2 are required to wear a mask. Extra masks are available at the front desk for those without proper face coverings.
Additionally, each visitor must reserve a timed entry ticket prior to arrival. Tickets are free for all guests, but visitors will not be admitted without either a digital or hard copy. Visitors can book their tickets up to 30 minutes within their start time.
The museum introduced several other regulations, including required temperature checks, prohibition of food or drink inside the facility and the closure of its coat check room. Visitors with a temperature about 100.4 will be asked to leave and guests are asked to leave large bags at home.
The Queens Museum is kicking off its reopening with a multitude of new exhibits: “Where can we live?” features 12 artists and artist groups asking critical questions about home, property, and the Earth; “The Conference of the Animals” consists of a mural by artist Ulrike Müller and an exhibition of curated children’s drawings from 1900 to today; “Bruce Davidson: Outside on the Inside” displays more than a hundred prints of New York City from 1959 to 1997 by Davidson; and “Ridegwood Reservoir for the 21st Century” involves photographs, maps, historic ephemera and documentation of the past four years of NYC H2O’s stewardship and advocacy work on the 150-year-old Ridgewood Reservoir.
All four exhibitions will remain on view until Jan. 17, 2021.
Guests will also be greeted by a giant mural on the facade of the museum by artist Mierle Laderman Ukeles. The message, one of a three-part collaboration between the Queens Museum, Times Square Arts and MTA Arts & Design, reads “Dear Service Worker, ‘Thank you for keeping NYC alive!’ for forever.”
For more information on the museum’s reopening, or to reserve tickets, visit queensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.