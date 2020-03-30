Queens is in the red zone

The Department of Health has released a map depicting the rate at which patients are testing positive for COVID-19 across the city, but even Mayor de Blasio admits that the daily updated data doesn’t provide much.
“This information only tells you part of the picture because the testing patterns have been so inconsistent,” de Blasio said at the map’s March 27 announcement. “We’re going to keep digging down to figure out if there are any particular areas that need particular strategic approaches.”
The map divides the boroughs into smaller zones, each of which is filled with a color coordinated to the area’s positive case percentage. In Queens, the Bayside-Little Neck area boasts a pale shade of yellow, meaning it has between 32 and 44 percent of patients testing positive, while the West Queens, Jamaica and Southeast Queens areas host some of the most cases in the city — a glaring red color shows that between 55 and 70 percent of patients tested positive for COVID-19. A March 28 Daily News story noted the difference between the zones may be attributed to a class gap, with poorer areas showing higher positive testing rates than wealthier, but de Blaso attributes the difference to greater concentration of hospitals.
“That’s part of what’s going on in Queens for sure with Elmhurst, whether there’s fewer hospitals that people are going to, but we’ve got to get to the bottom of any deeper trends that we can act on and we will keep doing that and then keep reporting the facts as we know them,” he said Friday.
Elmhurst Hospital has become the epicenter of the virus in recent days, reporting 13 deaths in 24 hours last Wednesday. At the announcement, de Blasio said NYC Heath + Hospitals sent 64 additional registered nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and physicians as well as 45 ambulatory staff members to Elmhurst. The following day, an additional 105 nurses were sent as well as a promise to continue directing necessary supplies to the hospital.
Other sections of the borough fall somewhere in between the red and nearly white zone — the Flushing-Clearview area dons a mustard color for 44 to 51 percent, while the Ridgewood-Forest Hills, Fresh Meadows and Southwest Queens areas are covered in a pumpkin color for 51 to 55 percent.
“This map tells us about testing behavior. It doesn’t tell us anything about how the virus is being transmitted,” said Commissioner of the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who explained that NYC has widespread community transmission — New Yorkers are more likely to contract COVID-19 from one another than from travel. Barbot stated that the map shows the variability in how providers choose who receives testing based on who most urgently needs it — individuals who are not getting better and who have chronic, underlying illnesses.
“I wouldn’t make anything more of the map other than it reflects testing behavior of providers,” she said. “It doesn’t tell us anything about community transmission because we know that there is widespread community transmission in all the five boroughs and what will help prevent or help slow the spread of this virus is again New Yorkers adhering to staying indoors.”
