Queens feminist icon Ann Jawin dies

With a smile beaming on her face and a pair of giant scissors in her hands, Ann Juliano Jawin finally cut the ribbon on her dream Fort Totten headquarters for the Center for the Women of New York, a nonprofit feminist organization she founded in 1987. The Dec. 8 ceremony marked the end of 16 years of fighting for the right to move into the fort’s former bachelors’ residence and waiting for extensive renovations to wrap up.

At the celebration, Jawin commented on the irony of the CWNY moving into the old bachelors’ residence. “I think it’s funny! I think it’s comical. I think it tells a story of our progress ... The trailblazers broke tradition, and the fact that this is the bachelors’ quarters and we’re here, it’s a sign of change.”

After seeing this lengthy process come to fruition as part of a life spent educating, promoting and supporting women, Jawin passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. She was 97 years old.

Aside from founding the CWNY, which acts as a one-stop, walk-in resource center for women, Jawin wrote a 1979 book, “A Woman’s Guide to Career Preparation: Scholarships, Grants, and Loans,” and was chairwoman of the Task Force for Education and Employment of the National Organization for Women. Jawin was a graduate of Hunter College, and was a longtime Queens resident.

She is survived by her children, Ronald and Paul Jawin, and grandchildren, Alixandra, Rachel, Erica and Tom Jawin. Her husband, Edward Jawin, passed on Jan. 14, 2008.

Reposing will take place at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home at 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, LI, with viewing on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Unitarian Church at Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Road, Manhasset.

Jawin’s family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the CWNY, the organization Jawin had dedicated her life to creating and empowering.