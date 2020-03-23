Queens College donates to COVID-19 frontlines

Queens College is doing more to combat the spread of COVID-19 than just closing its campus — its School of Mathematics and Sciences just donated a slew of protective gear to the city Office of Emergency Management for use by medical professionals and other frontline workers.
Professors, faculty and college lab technicians of the College’s Biology Department, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Department of Family, Nutrition and Exercise scoured their respective labs for various personal protective equipment and other supplies following Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio’s March 20 public call in anticipation of a shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am deeply proud of the Queens College faculty and staff of our School of Mathematics and Sciences ... Together they quickly heeded the calls of Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and CUNY Chancellor Matos by collecting and donating gloves, lab coats, respirators, and disinfectant solutions to assist the City’s health care workers,” said Interim Queens College President William Tramontano in a prepared statement. “We hope these efforts will inspire others who have access to protective gear and sanitizers to join in support of the dedicated staff of the City’s hospitals.”
Queens College donated N-95 masks, 30 unopened cases of disposable nitrile gloves, disposable lab coats and bottles of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol. The materials were collected over the weekend and picked up by Emergency Management on March 23 to be dispersed to those in critical need.
“A simply brilliant and swift move by the Queens College community,” said Acting Borough President Sharon Lee, who aided the college in the facilitation of materials to Emergency Management. “In a crisis, every minute counts, and frontline workers have been working around the clock to stem the tide. Thank you, Queens College, for stepping up with such haste and compassion, and for this immediate assist. We hope this inspires similar actions throughout Queens.”
The institution had switched to distance learning on March 19 following the lead of St. John’s University which made the switch on March 10, and all city public schools, which also switched to online lessons March 19. As of the same date, Queens College reported three members of the community who have tested positive for the virus, all of who were asymptomatic during the time when they were on campus. All offices visited by the infected are scheduled to undergo a deep cleaning.
“Against COVID-19, every effort helps bend the curve and will save precious lives,” continued Lee. “We can make a bigger impact against the curve if we act together and act now.”
