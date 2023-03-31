At a civic meeting on Tuesday, the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South commanding officer, Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, said police were going to tackle the issue of ATVs and other illegal vehicles commandeering the road.
The next day, an operation in South Queens involved officers seizing dirt bikes and other vehicles off the streets to be impounded.
The efforts are a continuation of what started last summer, said Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), when ATVS and other vehicles overtook the boardwalks in Rockaways and traveled through southern Queens and Brooklyn.
Ariola’s office called for a task force meeting with NYPD officials and precinct commanders to address the problem and learned it was a citywide issue.
“Before that, all the boroughs were being terrorized,” she said.
Now, police are being proactive, Ariola said, before the streets are overrun again and efforts will continue through summertime.
NYPD aviation units were used to identify vehicles and several police units were seen, including in unmarked cars, seizing the vehicles.
At the meeting earlier this week, Williams said he had just gotten off the phone with the NYPD chief of patrol and all the borough commanders about a citywide approach to the matter. “Last year, you know, we took a couple of losses,” he said. “They made it to Rockaway … But we kind of shut that down. And we will continue to address those quality of life issues, especially here in Queens.”
Efforts last year included support from the city departments of Sanitation and Transportation as well.
PJ Marcel, head of the Facebook group Howard Beach Dads, posted photos that he got of the operation happening around Howard Beach and Ozone Park. Police were seen seizing vehicles on 156th Avenue, on Rockaway Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue. An NYPD flat bed truck is also seen filled with vehicles.
The NYPD did not immediately provide details on the operation including how many vehicles were seized.
