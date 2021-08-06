Police nab suspect in Q8 bus shooting

An exchange of stares and a verbal dispute between strangers escalated into a shooting in Downtown Jamaica’s business district and led to two nearby innocent bystanders on a Q8 bus — one of whom was the bus driver — getting shot on Aug. 5, according to a preliminary investigation by NYPD.
Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, the commanding officer of the 103 Precinct — where the incident occurred — held a press conference nearly eight hours after the shooting and later apprehension of the suspect, Melvin Adams, 43, of the Bronx.
Two uniformed officers from the 103rd Precinct nabbed the suspect on 148th Street and Archer Avenue, one block away from the shooting, which took place on 148th Street and Jamaica Avenue, after being alerted to the incident at 8:55 a.m., according to Tavalaro. Two patrol officers who observed the shooting and radioed the suspect’s description attended to the two victims.
“The responding officers discovered a 66-year-old male and a 20-year-old male both with gunshots wounds to the arm,” said Tavalaro. “Both of the victims were removed to Jamaica Hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.”
The preliminary investigation furtherrevealed that Adams allegedly fired one round of three shots intended for the stranger he had a dispute with but missed, which resulted in the bus driver and passenger getting shot instead, according to Tavalaro. Once the patrol officers saw the incident and broadcasted it, the two 103rd Precinct officers who happened to be canvassing the business district found the suspect and attempted to stop him with verbal commands, but he refused to comply.
“The officers then deployed a nonlethal weapon conductive energy device striking him once and rendering him incapacitated,” said Tavalaro. “Then [they] put him in custody.”
An off-duty woman officer leaving work was also on the scene, according to Tavalaro.
“She assisted with the apprehension and safeguarded the firearm,” said Tavalaro. “It just goes to show that NYPD officers, whether they are on or off-duty, they are always on duty. She put her life on the line without her vest and was there on the line of duty to help apprehend this individual.”
Charlton D’Souza, the president of Passengers United — a mass transit advocacy group — was disturbed to hear about what happened to the two victims.
“I was told the bus driver had flagged down the police and pulled over trying to get help,” said D’Souza. “To his luck, an off-duty police officer heard the noise and responded.”
D’Souza is working on a petition pressing elected local officials so to a bill that would install bulletproof window dividers on buses so that bus operators won’t get hit by stray bullets. He is also contemplating also advocating for a bulletproof window for the drivers.
“Any passenger can go to the side window and shoot the bus driver,” said D’Souza. “The current proposal is for the divider near the fare box ... If that bullet was a little more to the left, that bus operator would have not been injured, but killed.”
D’Souza believes the bus driver is brave to have had the wherewithal to pull the bus over and flag down the police.
“The bus driver could have passed out and crashed into a building or car,” said D’Souza. “It could have been deadly and a lot of people could have been killed.”
The shooting that occurred on Thursday reminded D’Souza about the death of D’aja Robinson, 14, on the Q6 bus in Jamaica in 2013.
D’aja, of South Jamaica, was killed after leaving a birthday party at night. Instead of walking six blocks home in the rain she decided to hop on an idle Q6 bus, according to her mother, Shadia Sands said in 2013. She was killed by a single shot fired from outside the bus.
On thursday, “the bus driver was only injured, but if that bullet had been a little bit closer that would have been really devastating,” said D’Souza.
At the press conference, Patrol Borough Queens South Deputy Chief Jerry O’Sullivan displayed a picture of the gun that was allegedly apprehended from Adams.
“In the preliminary investigation, it appears it was just an exchange of stares that escalated into a violent confrontation with a firearm,” said O’Sullivan. “The firearm that was recovered was loaded. The individual fired three shots — there were 11 rounds still in the magazine inside that gun.”
There was allegedly an additional loaded gun on Adams that was also recovered, according to O’Sullivan, who said the suspect had minor priors.
Adams was charged with attempted murder, assault in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.
