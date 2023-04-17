Someone who bought a single winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Ozone Park will be over a hundred million dollars richer — as soon as they claim it, that is.
A record-setting jackpot ticket from the April 14 drawing is worth $476 million, the largest Mega Millions win ever in New York and the 13th largest in the lottery’s history.
It was sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience on Liberty Avenue but nobody has yet claimed it, according to the state Gaming Commission.
The winning numbers were 23-27-41-48-51 and the Mega Ball was 22.
The cash value of the jackpot after taxes is $156.7 million, according to the New York State Lottery.
The jackpot run lasted more than 10 weeks and there were almost 14.2 million winning tickets at all prize levels. They included 22 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 15 different states.
The last record Mega Millions jackpot win was from 2019 for $437 million, sold in Huntington, LI.
In 2021, a pair won a jackpot of $432 million in total, claimed in part by someone who bought their ticket in Manhattan.
Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose between a cash option or an annual payout.
Powerball winners have come out of New York in recent years, too, according to the gaming commission. In 2018, winners came from Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Uniondale.
The winning numbers for Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to of 25. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday night.
Winning draw game tickets expire one year from the date of the draw.
The jackpot for the next drawing is this Tuesday, April 18, and it resets to its current starting value of $20 million, or $10.6 million in cash.
