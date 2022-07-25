The Ozone Park Library will reopen for full service for the first time in more than two years following a roof replacement.
The opening, which will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at 1 p.m., is ahead of schedule. The Chronicle reported back in May that, according to a Queens Public Library spokesperson, the branch was scheduled to open in the fall.
Located at 92-24 Rockaway Blvd., the library will be open six days a week, from Monday through Saturday. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays it will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The space first closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. In September and October of 2020, it served as a Covid testing site. It then opened for to-go service until April 2021 and shortly after became a vaccination site for almost a year.
In March, it closed to undergo the renovations. On its website, the QPL thanked the Mayor’s Office and the office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for their financial support for the project.
Commented