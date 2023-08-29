Ozone Park gathers to ‘break bread’

More than 350 people walked through the doors of Majestic Marquise party hall in Ozone Park on Monday evening to attend a Breaking Bread, Building Bonds gathering.
The event is part of a citywide initiative by the Adams administration that “aims to cultivate the immense diversity of our city and bring New Yorkers together to learn about common bonds, share cultures and traditions and break down silos between communities,” according to the program’s city website.
Monday evening’s gathering was organized by the Ozone Park Residents Block Association after Patricia Raghunandan, of the mayor’s Community Affairs Division, called block association President Sam Esposito and asked him to organize the event on short notice.
“I said no, and she said yes, and I said no, and she said yes,” Esposito quipped at the event, which he was able to organize in a matter of four and a half days.
Sandra and Roj Datnarain, owners of Majestic Marquise, donated the space and Esposito got to work inviting community figures and leaders. Roberto Collado of Enzo’s Pizza donated large trays of Italian food, and kosher and halal dining options were also provided. Snapple donated 750 cases of beverages for the event.
Attendees included state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven), Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), a representative of Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), a representative of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct, and Capt. Mario Deras of the 106th Precinct.
Religious leaders from a number of organizations were also present: Imams, pastors and pandits all gathered together, and a prayer from each faith was said before dinner was served.
Esposito worked as the evening’s emcee, at one point grabbing a pair of microphones and having every person in attendance introduce themselves to the crowd.
Kivlin lauded the program in a speech, saying, “It’s important for us to come together to talk about our problems, and then come together to solve them.”
“I think just making time to know the community better is so important,” Pheffer Amato told the other attendees. “So I’m here for you with anything you need. I want to continue this relationship, and I’m proud to be part of it.”
Rajkumar echoed a similar message, telling the audience, “This is about opening our hearts, breaking bread and breaking all the walls in our hearts and coming together. And that’s what we are doing. And I want to thank Mayor Eric Adams for doing this all across the city, bringing us together.”
Addabbo praised the gathering for its effort to facilitate communication, and reminded the other attendees to reach out to their elected officials to communicate their concerns in the future. “We’re not mindreaders. We need to hear from our people,” he said. “The bottom line is you have to let us know what’s happening, what’s important.”
“This community just got that much closer to working together to bring the best Ozone Park has to offer,” Esposito wrote on Facebook after the social, promising that the block association will put on “some of the most unique events Ozone Park has ever seen” in 2024.
The neighborhood will see another Breaking Bread, Building Bonds event in the coming months, according to Esposito.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.